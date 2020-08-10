Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai and raided the publisher’s headquarters in the highest-profile use yet of the new security law Beijing imposed on the city in June. Hong Kong police said seven people had been arrested but didn’t reveal their names. Lai owns popular tabloid Apple Daily and is an outspoken pro-democracy figure in Hong Kong who regularly criticizes China’s authoritarian rule. An executive at the media company said police searched Lai’s home and detained other employees. Police cordoned off the Next Digital headquarters during the raid, and officers appeared at times to get into heated exchanges with staffers who were present.