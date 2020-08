NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — Lee Hodges birdied the 18th hole on the way to an even-par 71 and a two-stroke victory at the Portland Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. The win on the Witch Hollow Course at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club was the first on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 25-year-old Hodges, who had five straight top-20 finishes entering this week.