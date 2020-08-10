Flood Advisory from MON 3:21 PM CDT until MON 9:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 317 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Although the heaviest rainfall is moving out of

the area, continued light to moderate rain over the next few hours

may keep water levels from quickly dropping. Underpasses, small

streams, and other poor drainage areas may have minor flooding.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South

Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley,

Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, Garden Prairie,

Seward, Caledonia, Shirland and Lake Summerset.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&