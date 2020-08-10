First day of school for some students at Spectrum Progressive School

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students at Spectrum Progressive School were reunited with their teachers and classmates after five months.

"I have said every day for the last two weeks leading up to this how excited I am to be back with the kids. I have missed them so much," said Aubrey Bernett, teacher at Spectrum.

For the first week, students will go to school for 90 minutes a day. The next week it will increase to three hours a day. Spectrum hopes that by September students will attend school full day.

"I really wanted to not only get the kids physically comfortable with COVID-19 with all of the changes, but also getting used to doing school again to that much amount of focus and time and energy," said Bernett.

Bernett says the best way for students to grasp material is with hands-on learning. However, how can that happen during a pandemic?

"Getting kids outside, where they can be distanced they are not in those spaces and they can be interacting with nature is that hands on learning," said Bernett.

On Monday, students had the chance to see what this new way of learning would look like.

"We did an experiment today with social distancing where they were using objects from nature. They actually went out in the woods and got a six-foot long branch. The 7th and 8th grade boys were dragging it because hands-on learning," said Bernett.

During times like these, Spectrum parent, Paige Rauh says she feels comfortable dropping off her three kids at school.

"When you give kids the materials, you give them each other. They learn within themselves and with each other instead of being told what to learn," said Rauh.

It's going to be a different school year for teachers, students, and parents. Luckily, Bernett is back with her students and she's now able to continue to do what she loves, which is teach.