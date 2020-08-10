Fall Sports for Area High Schools Start Practice

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After months of uncertainty on whether sports would be back for the fall, a long awaited first day of practices took place for sports slated to play in the fall. Golf, Cross Country, Girl's Tennis and Girl's Swimming and Diving are all among the sports set to play in the fall. Football, Soccer, and Volleyball were all pushed to spring by the IHSA.

Boylan's Boys Golf team practiced at Ingersoll Monday afternoon, headed by Coach Johnny Canova. Among his players is junior Noah Braun, who is grateful to have a season during the ongoing pandemic.

"It feels good that we get to have a season, I feel bad for the guys like the football players, soccer players that worked so hard and they get their senior year, junior year cut off." said Braun. "It definitely feels good for us to have a season just work together to make the year as great as possible."

After being sent home in March to quarantine and finish their classes online, the anticipation for the fall and hopes for a season were much higher for student-athletes like Braun.

"Oh I was happy, I didn't want to sit around and do nothing after school so now I get to come out and practice with the team and try to get better everyday so I'm elated."

Boylan's first slated match on their schedule is Harlem at Sandy Hollow on August 24.