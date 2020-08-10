Dobnak scheduled to start for Twins at Brewers

Minnesota Twins (10-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-7, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (2-1, .60 ERA, .87 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-0, .75 ERA, .92 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

The Brewers went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.

The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last year and averaged four extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).

Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.