Denmark’s fence to keep out wild boars seems to be working

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say the number of wild boars in Denmark has fallen since a 70-kilometer (43.4-mile) fence was erected along the German border to protect the valuable Danish pork industry. The fence was put up last year in an attempt to prevent wild swine crossing from Germany and breeding with farm pigs or possibly passing disease. However, there had been concerns that it would not work because the fence had gaps in it where it crossed roads and rivers. Since then, however, the number of wild pigs in Denmark has fallen from 35-40 to fewer than 25. There are more than twice as many pigs as people in Denmark and pork exports are an important part of the economy.