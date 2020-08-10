Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed” after she gave birth to their first child together. The ”Avengers” actor and the children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday. They included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses in the post. The 41-year-old Pratt has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris. The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.