Blast destroyed landmark 19th century palace in Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — The 160-year-old Sursock palace in Beirut withstood two world wars, the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the French mandate and Lebanese independence. After the country’s 1975-1990 civil war, it took 20 years of careful restoration for the family to bring the palace back to its former glory. It was a popular tourist spot, and hosted weddings. But after last week’s devastating blast, the mansion’s owner, Roderick Sursock, says: “In a split second, everything was destroyed again.” Built on a hill overlooking Beirut’s now obliterated port, he says there’s no point in restoring the house now — at least not until the country fixes its political problems.