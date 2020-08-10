Alabama parents charged in death of child left in car

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two parents in Alabama have been arrested after their 3-year-old child was found dead inside a hot car. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Brandi Burks and 20-year-old Dakota Fowler are charged with manslaughter. News outlets report that deputies were called about 4 p.m. Sunday after the child was found unresponsive in the car. Medics couldn’t revive the toddler, who hasn’t been identified publicly. Officials say the parents told them they last saw the child around midnight Saturday when the toddler was put to bed. The parents say they couldn’t find the child when they woke up Sunday afternoon and later located the child in the vehicle.