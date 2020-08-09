US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases

ROME (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has reached 5 million, by far the highest in the world. That’s according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. However, health officials believe that for every reported case, there are roughly 10 times as many people infected. The milestone was reached as new cases run at about 54,000 a day. While that’s down from a peak of well over 70,000 in the second half of July, cases are rising in nearly 20 states, and deaths are climbing in most. Many Americans have resisted wearing masks and social distancing.