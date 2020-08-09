Afghan council frees Taliban prisoners to set up peace talks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A traditional Afghan council has concluded with hundreds of delegates agreeing to free 400 Taliban members. It paves the way for an early start to negotiations between Afghanistan’s warring sides and looks to bring the United States a little closer to bringing its troops home and ending its longest military engagement. Taliban welcomed the decision saying talks could begin within one week of the prisoners’ release. The decision was not a surprise. The U.S. urged delegates at the outset to take the “unpopular” decision to free the last of 5,000 Taliban so negotiations could begin.