Sports Cards lovers flock to Sports Card Show at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, sports cards enthusiast got their chance to do what they love at the Sports Card Show. People were able to showcase vintage cards and even trade them with others. One card trader says the trading game has changed drastically over the years.

"The hobby is a little different now because there are jersey cards. so now it's taken more off like an investment platform whereas before it was collecting, now it's just now collecting, people are doing it like stocks like investing," said sports card lover Jamey Batten.

The show was hosted at CherryVale Mall.