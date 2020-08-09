Showers and storms return for Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An early run in with showers and thunderstorms will leave the Stateline cooler for a time, but the effects won't last long. Temperatures will stay warmer then average through Monday until a cold front passes. However, a chance for showers and storms will the result.

RAINY START:

The line of showers and storms that rolled through far northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin brought in nearly 1 in of rainfall in some spots. This is much-needed rainfall this month because we are nearly 1 inch below the average for this time in the month. However, we still have a ways to go to reach our average. Most of these evening showers and thunderstorms will wrap up early Sunday evening. Do not worry though if you did not get any rainfall this evening, there are more opportunities.

Cold frontal system pushes through the Stateline for Monday afternoon and evening.

The next opportunity will present itself with the onset of a low-level jet. This will provide a bit of support for periods of showers and storms early Monday morning. The jet will weaken as daybreak occurs and more of the activity will focus more toward the south of the Stateline. However, chances for late morning convection cannot be ruled. However, the best chance for showers and storms appear with a cold front that moves in from the northwest.

This frontal passage will occur for the Stateline by the late afternoon and continue through the area in the evening. These storms associated with this system could be strong. The main threats being heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds. This is why we are under a 1 out of 5 for severe weather for Monday. Storms look to wrap up by the overnight hours on Monday.

The Stateline resides in a 1 out of 5 for severe weather on Monday.

COOLING DOWN:

Temperatures will fall after Monday cold frontal passage. We will feel the effects almost immediately Monday night. Lows for Monday morning will be in the lower 70's with very muggy conditions in place, but by Tuesday morning will be more comfortable. Lows will be in the 60's with highs in the lower 80's for Tuesday afternoon. The lower to middle '80s along with sunshine hang around at least through Thursday.