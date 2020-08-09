 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 5:56 pm
5:52 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Walworth WI

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN WALWORTH COUNTY…

At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Troy,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Williams Bay, Potter Lake, Como,
Pell Lake, Springfield and Troy Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.
Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK
SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

Related Articles

Skip to content