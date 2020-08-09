Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN WALWORTH COUNTY…

At 552 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Troy,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Williams Bay, Potter Lake, Como,

Pell Lake, Springfield and Troy Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH