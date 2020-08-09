Rockford sisters both have children with rare diseases

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When it comes to having their own families, sisters Amanda Vossoughi and Kailey Kyser, say they pictured their lives to be much different.

"We aren't a lucky family. Who am I to think that we will make it out of this?" said Kailey Kyser.

Kyser's ten-month-old, Lizzie, was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia at six weeks old. It's a rare disease in infants where the bile ducts in and out of the liver are blocked.

"This is a baby. A baby that needs an organ to live," said Kyser.

A disease that has left her child needing a liver transplant right now.

"She is my whole world and she could die," said Kyser.

But she isn't alone, Kyser's sister, Vossoughi also has a two-year-old son named Zachary. He was born with an incurable condition called Prune Belly Syndrome.

"It's a sole wrenching pain to be helpless of the face of your child suffering," Amanda Vossoughi.

Just like his cousin, Zachary needed a kidney transplant. Amanda was the perfect match, so she donated her left kidney. However, the complications for Zachary only continued.

"He was doing so well, we were ready to go home and then suddenly he was having 105 degree fevers and he got back to the ICU, and then they drained two liters of fluid out of his abdomen," said Vossoughi.

Both sisters say the situation doesn't even seem real.

"It's almost like a dream. This is not happening to us," said Kyser.

"I miss walking into a room and Zach looking at me saying 'hi mom'," said Vossoughi.

The two say the fight for their children's lives is far from over.

"He is a living, breathing miracle. He is not done. He has big things to do here. As long as he is going to fight, I am going to be right next to him," said Vossoughi .

"I don't think about the future, I just think about today. I don't even think about what tomorrow will bring," said Kyser.

When it comes to their kids, both mom's say giving up is simply not an option.

You can follow Lizzie and Zachary's journey on their Facebook pages.