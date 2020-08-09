Morocco’s carriage horses suffer as COVID-19 bars tourists

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s restrictions to counter the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on the carriage horses in the tourist mecca of Marrakech. Some owners struggle to feed them, and an animal protection group says hundreds of Morocco’s horses and donkeys face starvation amid the collapsing tourism industry. A single horse carriage in Marrakech supports four to five families including owners, drivers and stable boys. “We’re really scared by how bad this can get,” says one driver waiting for a fare in vain.