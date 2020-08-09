Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard’s seat

HONOLULU (AP) — State Sen. Kai Kahele has won the Democratic nomination to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. Kahele defeated three others in the race. The 46-year-old is a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines who also flies jets for the Hawaii National Guard. Nine Republicans are running for their party’s nomination to the seat. U.S. Rep. Ed Case has won the Democratic nomination for Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District seat. Case was unopposed in the race. Case was first elected to this seat in 2018. Five Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination for the seat.