Illinois school district says no pajamas for online classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The school district in Illinois’ capital city has updated its dress code policy for remote learning, saying students can’t wear pajama pants or slippers while on camera when classes start later this month. Springfield Public Schools says in its school manual that students should also be sitting up and out of bed, preferably while at a desk or table. District officials say students should approach online classes at home the same as they would going to school in person. However, some parents say the district doesn’t have the right to say how children should dress at home. About 14,000 students attend Springfield schools.