DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) --

Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4. DeShields' bunt drove in Jose Ramirez, who started the inning on second as part of baseball's extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. Mike Freeman added a two-out RBI single that gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead. Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez got the final two outs following a 46-minute rain delay for his first save. It was just the fifth save of his 18-year career.