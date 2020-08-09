Chip and Joanna Gaines bringing ‘Fixer Upper’ back

(CNN) -- "Fixer Upper" fans have something to look forward to next year.

The hit HGTV series starring husband and wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines is being revived on the couple's new Magnolia Network.

The pair posted a video on their official Instagram account to share the news.

"What did you do, Chip?" Joanna Gaines asks her husband in the video.

"I signed us up for another season of 'Fixer Upper,'" he says. "I answered the office phone like you told me never to do."

She then reveals a little secret to him in that "I kind of missed it."

It's been more than two years since the couple last did a house reveal on their massively successful show which featured them finding and renovating homes for their clients in Waco, Texas.

In the interim they announced the formation of Magnolia Network, Discovery Inc.'s joint-venture with the Gaines' home and lifestyle brand Magnolia which had been set to debut on October 4.

But that was pushed back to 2021 because of Covid-19-related production delays.

Discovery is the parent company of HGTV.

"Fixer Upper" had an emotional farewell in April 2018 and in a statement about the reboot the couple said, "The day we wrapped our final episode of 'Fixer Upper,' we really believed it was a chapter closed."

"We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren't done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," they said. "These past few years, we've continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we're passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We've missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we're excited to do that again very soon!"

The new show will be one of a slate of series offered on Magnolia Network.

During its initial run, "Fixer Upper" was the No. 1 unscripted series on cable television with 75 million viewers tuning in for the show's fifth season, including 19.6 million on a weekly basis, according to Discovery.