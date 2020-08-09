Brian Silvers And Ella Greenberg Take Home Crosstown Classic Championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a long summer of tournaments, Brian Silvers picked up his first tournament win of the year, shooting a combined 141 on 36 holes this weekend in the Atwood Crosstown Classic.

Silvers came into the day tied with Ron Reece for first place. Reece hit an 80 today, while Silvers hit a 72, giving Silvers sole possession of the lead spot.

Matt LaMarca came in second after shooting a 143 over the weekend, just two strokes behind Silvers. Jamie Hogan also shot a 143 in the tournament.

Silvers explained what the win meant to him, after coming close to winning the Muah-Nah-Tee-See in July.

"Playing the match-play getting to the finals and losing on sixteen, being exhausted, I got to bring a lot of that here the last two days," said Silvers. "Just being patient, being calm. Hitting the wedges and trusting the putter. It's gratifying, it's pretty gratifying."

On the women's side, Ella Greenberg came away with the championship. The Boylan standout had a gross score of 147, while Kayla Sayyalinh was three strokes behind at 150.