Bieber expected to start for Cleveland against Chicago

Cleveland Indians (9-7, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-7, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (3-0, .83 ERA, .69 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last year.

The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

