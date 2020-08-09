Azar meets with Taiwan President Tsai on breakthrough visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. Tsai said she looked for “even more breakthroughs and fruits of cooperation“ in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues to jointly contribute to sustained peace and development. Azar praised Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 and said its success was a tribute to the “”open, transparent, democratic nature of Taiwan’s society and culture.”