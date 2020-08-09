1 killed, 3 seriously hurt in bus crash in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Officials say one man died and three people including a young child were seriously injured when a bus crashed into a ditch on the side of a highway in Hungary. The incident happened on the M5 highway in the city of Kiskunfelegyhaza, about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Budapest, the capital. A spokesman for the National Rescue Service said a 35-year-old man died at the scene and one of the injured passengers was a child about 5 years old. Police said the vehicle, which was travelling toward Budapest, was a “Polish passenger bus.”