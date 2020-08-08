U.S. tops 5 million COVID-19 cases

NBC (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in the United States tops 5 million, according to NBC news numbers on Saturday.

It took the country 16 days to move from 4 million cases to 5 million cases.

As of Saturday, more than 162,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.

States with the most number of cases are California with more than 553,000, Florida with more than 526,000, Texas with more than 494,000 and New York with more than 426,0000 cases.

New York still has the highest number of deaths in the nation with more than 33,000 in the state alone.