Toews, Blackhawks into playoffs for first time since 2017

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks used to make the playoffs every year, winning the Stanley Cup three times since the captain’s NHL debut in 2007. It turns out they still remember how to win in the postseason. Toews and company are headed for the first round of the playoffs after they eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round for their postseason series victory since they won it all in 2015. It’s their first playoff appearance since they were swept by Nashville three years ago.