Some Illinois community colleges see summer enrollment boost

CHICAGO (AP) --Some community colleges in Illinois have seen an increase in student enrollment over the summer, but officials are waiting to see if that will continue in the fall. The Chicago Tribune reports that the College of Lake County, Harper College and the College of DuPage have all reported higher enrollment numbers. DuPage President Brian Caputo says new student applications have increased by 4% from last year at the school, which he says could because of lower tuition prices.

Some families have decided to send their children to two-year colleges since most universities expect students to pay the same price for virtual instruction that they would for in-person classes.