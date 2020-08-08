ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ron Reece and Brian Silvers both shot a 69 in the first round of the Seth B. Atwood Crosstown Classic at Ledges Golf Course Saturday morning. Silvers had three birdies, while going even par on all other holes.

Both of them head the leaderboard with Matthew LaMarca, Garrett Ralston and Adam Tobias right behind them all shooting a 71.

In the women's division, Boylan's Ella Greenberg shot a 74, she's in the lead by three strokes where Brooke Bunjes sits. Kayla Siyyalinh shot an 80 in third place.

Reece, Silvers, LaMarca and Ralston will all be in the same group tomorrow teeing off at 9:40. Adam Tobias. Jamie Hogan, Chris Beto and Peter Junor will tee off right before them at 9:30.

The championship round will take place at Atwood Golf Course.