Quigley’s 22 PTs sends the Sky over the Sun 100-93

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Cheyenne Parker contributed 20 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 100-93. Kahleah Copper scored 17, Diamond DeShields 14 and Courtney Vandersloot grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago, winners of three of four. The Sky finished 32-of-58 (55.2%) shooting. Chicago now has won three of its last four. Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 22 points and DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles each scored 15.