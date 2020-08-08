Plesac expected to start for Cleveland at Chicago

Cleveland Indians (8-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-6, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .53 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) White Sox: Matt Foster (1-0, .00 ERA, .82 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.90.

The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last year, batting .250 as a team.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Nomar Mazara: (lower body), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.