More than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois public health officials are reporting more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

There are 2,190 new cases of COVID-19 across the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website. The state reported 2,084 cases Friday.

The department also reported 18 more lives lost related to the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 192,698 and 7,631 deaths overall since the pandemic began.

More than 48,000 people were tested for the virus Friday. The statewide recovery rate sits at 95 percent and the positivity rate at 4.2 percent.