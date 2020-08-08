MAC Postpones Fall Sports due to Coronavirus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Mid-American Conference pulled the plug on the idea of a fall season today by postponing sports, including football, due to the ongoing pandemic. The MAC is the first FBS conference to postpone the season. The only other FBS program to cancel their season so far is UConn, who is independent.

League presidents met on Saturday morning, where there was a unanimous decision to move the season. The plan is for the conference to play their fall sports in the spring, if it is safe enough to do so.

NIU Athletic Director Sean Frazier spoke to the media after the decision was made.

"All of us who have had sport in our lives, and me specifically football, understand the safety," said Frazier. "Keeping people's safety of not just our students but our staff, our community is job one."

No decision has been made on winter sports.