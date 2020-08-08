MAC cancels all fall sports including football, sources say

(WREX) -- The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has canceled all fall sports, including college football season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to ESPN.

ESPN is reporting this decision comes after a vote by the league's presidents Saturday morning because of player health and safety concerns over COVID-19.

The MAC is the first football bowl subdivision choosing not to play this fall.

Sources say the MAC presidents initially met Thursday, but could not reach an agreement.

ESPN says Northern Illinois and other league members "expressed reservations" about playing football and other sports safely during the pandemic.

An official announcement is expected later Saturday. The conference league has not made a decision on spring sports.