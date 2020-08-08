Joe Arpaio defeated in what’s likely his last political race

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio’s primary defeat in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix marks what’s likely to be the 88-year-old’s last political campaign. A former top aide edged out Arpaio as he tried to regain the post that he held for 24 years before losing it in 2016 amid frustrations over his legal woes and headline-grabbing tactics. He led 100 immigration crackdowns and enacted tough jail policies, such as housing inmates in tents. Critics accused him of picking on powerless people to generate publicity for himself. His defenders said Arpaio’s policies reflected their views that jail is supposed to be miserable.