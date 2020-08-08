Hong Kong, Chinese officials jeer at US sanctions

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader and China’s top representative in the city took pot shots at the United States on Saturday after the Trump administration sanctioned them and nine other officials for allegedly cracking down on freedom and undermining the local autonomy of the former British colony. Chief Executive Carrie Lam took to Facebook to say that the U.S. got her address wrong. Luo Huining, who heads the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, said he doesn’t have any assets abroad but could send $100 to President Donald Trump to freeze. The Hong Kong government called the sanctions “blatant and barbaric interference” in China’s internal affairs.