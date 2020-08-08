Heat continues for Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures continue to rise as we continue the weekend, but there might soon be a cooldown. However, there will be several chances for showers and thunderstorms in the Stateline before the near averages highs arrive.

HEAT CONTINUES:

The temperatures are the getting on the warmer side once again Sunday, Highs for the day are expected to climb into the upper 80's, but feel much hotter. Dew point values are climbing into the '70s for Sunday, but the good news is that we are not going to reach triple digits. Highs will mostly feel like the lower to middle '90s by Sunday evening. This trend may continue once again for Monday as highs remain in the upper 80's. However, a cold front pushes through to change all that.

Heat stays in place once again on Sunday, but may exit by Tuesday.

By Tuesday, highs look to be on a more average trend. Temperatures rise only into the lower 80's for most of the upcoming work week. This is good news because the average highs for mid-August is around the lower 80's. However, all this comes at the expense of rainfall chances throughout much of the next work week. Sunday evening into Monday night will be the main times to watch.

SHOWERS AND STORMS:

There is potential for an area of convection to push through the Stateline Sunday night into Monday morning. This system could bring in the chances for some gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and hail. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a 1 - 2 out of 5 for the severe weather risk.

A 2 out of 5 for Severe weather is possible for Sunday evening - Monday AM for storms.

This system will also help to pull in more moisture for Monday afternoon. This will in turn give another run for a rather muggy and humid day. Furthermore, the added moisture will aid in instability for the afternoon line of showers and storms. These storms could produce some severe weather, but it's currently on a marginal risk. After Monday, there will be a slight chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week.