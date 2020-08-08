Gaza students back to school with few virus safety measures

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of students in the isolated Gaza Strip are returning to schools that have reopened after five months of closure. The rare scene of normalcy in the Palestinian enclave Saturday came as the territory has been spared a serious outbreak of the coronavirus for now. There have been no known cases of community transmission among the 2 million residents of Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the militant Hamas group took power in 2007. Seventy-eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 and a woman with underlying health issues died, all at the territory’s isolation centers. Authorities are studying a full-fledged back-to-school start in September.