Gambling debt is fatal shooting motive, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County authorities say that a 79-year-old used-car dealer fatally shot a 40-year acquaintance in Chicago during an argument over a gambling debt. The Chicago Tribune reports that Willie Dunmore was held on a $200,000 bond Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of James Kelley, 72. Kelley was killed by a gunshot wound to the back about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at Dunmore’s Auto Sales. Prosecutors say that Dunmore and Kelley had known each other for four decades and that Kelley repeatedly went to the auto dealer to “collect on an old gambling debt.”