Edwards Apple Orchard East to operate as drive-thru system for fall season

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) -- Edwards Apple Orchard East is less than a month away from opening and it has released details on how it plans to welcome back guests amid COVID-19.

The orchard says it will be using a drive-thru system in an effort to safely conduct business.

The orchard will have a sign of where to enter and a staff member will provide the customer with a list of 20 items available for sale that day.

The customer will mark off the items they want and follow a line of cars to a checkout tent.

Guests are expected to remain in their vehicles.

Staff say donuts, apples and cider will be available every day. Various specialty foods will also be offered, including corn salsa and apple butter.

They say the Cider Cellar, Animal Barn and play area will remain closed for the 2020 season.

Edwards Apple Orchard East is located at 7061 Centerville Road in

Poplar Grove. Edwards Apple Orchard West location is at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago. Both are slated to open Aug. 28. For more information on the Poplar Grove location click here and to learn about the Winnebago location click here.