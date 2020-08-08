Delta CEO: ‘Well over 100 people’ have been banned from flying after refusing to wear masks

(CNN) -- Dozens of people have been barred from flying on Delta airplanes for refusing to comply with the airline industry's mask policies, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNN's Julia Chatterley on Friday.

"We've had well over 100 people that have refused to keep their mask on during the flight," he added.

A spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business that those people have lost the ability to book future flights on Delta.

Delta, along with other major US carriers, warned in mid-June that airlines would begin banning passengers who refuse to wear masks during air travel in an effort to beef up enforcement of the policy. The federal government has not made mask-wearing a mandate, leaving it up to airlines to enforce their own policies.

The carrier has put in place some of the strictest pandemic-related policies in the industry, including requiring health screenings for passengers who cannot wear masks and pledging to leave middle seats empty to put distance between travelers.

Bastian said in a separate interview with CNN last month that the vast majority of Delta passengers are compliant. But the customers who are not have caused disruptions.