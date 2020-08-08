Austin Cindric wins again at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Austin Cindric waited through a lightning delay and won at Road America for his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races. Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race. He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds. Cindric is the 11th different Xfinity Series winner at Road America in as many years.