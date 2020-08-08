Authorities release names of people arrested Friday while protesting near City Market

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Authorities have released the names of protesters arrested and charged following another week of demonstrations near City Market in Rockford.

It all started as protesters with the May 30th Alliance gathered at Joe Marino Park Friday, the designated protest area as announced by Rockford Police earlier Friday. Soon after, protesters started walking in circles at the intersection of Water and State streets, using the crosswalk as a legal means to being in the street.

However, at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the Rockford Police Department moved in and started making arrests.

Police say the following 14 people were arrested and charged after they were blocking traffic and disturbing the peace.

Rolfe, Lesie James: Disorderly conduct

King, Valerie Nichole: Resisting an officer, disorderly conduct

Penix, Aija Jekiya: Disorderly conduct

Patterson, Terry Alan: Resisting an officer, disorderly conduct

Wheat, Adam Richard: Resisting an officer

Perez, Ariel Juan: Resisting an officer

Leber, Madalyn Rose: Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer

Sayarath, Michael Tee: Obstructing an officer

Walston, Larissa Erin: Resisting an officer, disorderly conduct

Rufus, Antoine Lamont: Resisting an officer

Karsten, Ashley Jennifer: Resisting an officer

Police say all of the above individuals have posted bail and were released from custody. The following people below are being held with no bond.

Floyd, Dsire Nabree: Sale/use blackjack, mob action, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct; no bond.

Nabors, Keivion Marice: Resisting an officer, resisting an officer X2, criminal trespass to land; no bond.

Cassinelli, Eli Lukas: Agg battery to peace officer, resisting an officer, mob action/fail to withdraw; no bond.

The May 30th Alliance is calling for investigations into the Rockford Police Department, alleging systemic racism and brutality.