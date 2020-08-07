White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez wants to stay in left

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez has no interest in the designated hitter job with the Chicago White Sox. His team wants the same thing for him. Jiménez was back in left field against Cleveland, one night after an ugly misplay led to another round of questions over whether the talented slugger might be better off at DH. For now, the White Sox are sticking with their plan to keep him in left. Manager Rick Renteria says he thinks Jiménez will learn how to play the position over time.