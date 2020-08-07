Virus aid talks on brink of collapse, sides ‘very far apart’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A marathon meeting in the Capitol has generated lots of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators on vital COVID-19 rescue money. The talks are teetering on the brink of collapse. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said of the Thursday night talks: “There’s a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart” on. Mnuchin says there are impasses on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says: “We’re very far apart. It’s most unfortunate.” Both sides say the future of the talks is uncertain. President Donald Trump is considering executive orders to address evictions and unemployment insurance.