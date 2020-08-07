US sanctions leader of Hong Kong, Chinese authorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing sanctions on pro-China officials in Hong Kong, including the leader of the government, for their alleged roles in squashing freedom in the former British colony. The Treasury Department announced sanctions Friday on Carrie Lam, the leader of the pro-Beijing government, and other officials. The sanctions are the latest in a string of actions the Trump administration has taken against China as tensions between the two nations rise over trade disputes and the coronavirus. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year, raising widespread concerns about the Chinese government cracking down on the anti-government protests.