Swiss ink deal with Moderna for 4.5M doses of COVID vaccine

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government says it has struck a deal with Moderna to supply Switzerland with 4.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine if the U.S. biotech firm successfully develops one. This is one of the first such deals by any government with the company. The deal would make it possible to vaccinate more than a fourth of the wealthy Alpine country’s population of about 8.2 million. Switzerland is exploring such deals with other vaccine companies. The agreement comes amid a thorny debate about who should get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine first.