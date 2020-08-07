Summer hockey is looking like a very young man’s game

More than a dozen players age 20 younger are benefiting from an extra few months of maturation and thriving in the most unique playoffs in NHL history. Chicago’s Kirby Dach and Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes each have four assists, Andrei Svechnikov led Carolina with five points in a three-game sweep and youngsters Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi have been among Montreal’s best players. The 2020 playoffs are a showcase of youth, speed and skill. Experience is still valuable in the chase for the Cup, but coaches aren’t worried about throwing teenagers into the fire.