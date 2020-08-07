State chief justice blasts small-time thief’s life sentence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The chief justice of Louisiana’s Supreme Court says a life sentence for a man caught with hedge clippers stolen in a 1997 burglary results from laws rooted in racism. Justice Bernette Johnson is the only Black person on the seven-member court. She outlined the case against Fair Wayne Bryant in a stinging dissent after her colleagues declined to review the case. Bryant was sentenced as a habitual offender after three previous convictions. Johnson called severe habitual offender sentences a “modern manifestation” of post Civil War laws aimed at incarcerating former slaves and their descendants for minor crimes.