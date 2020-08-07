Rescuers in Lebanon recover more bodies days after blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue teams are searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital, killing nearly 150 people and wounding thousands. At least three more bodies have been recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 149 on Friday. The blast shredded a large grain silo, devastated neighborhoods near the port and left several city blocks littered with glass and rubble. The blast was apparently caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port since 2013. The government has launched an investigation, as many Lebanese blame the catastrophe on negligence and corruption.